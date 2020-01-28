Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Viking Energy Group earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS VKIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 530,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 149.44% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Viking Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells.

