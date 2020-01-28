FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 40% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFG. ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

FFG opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.68. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

