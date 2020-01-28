FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives News Impact Score of -5.00

Media stories about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FedEx stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.40. 2,187,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.24. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 706.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

