Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,230 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 6,560 ($86.29) to GBX 7,230 ($95.11) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,125 ($80.57) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Societe Generale upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,619.53 ($87.08).

Shares of FERG stock remained flat at $GBX 6,886 ($90.58) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,975.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,439.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61).

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total transaction of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

