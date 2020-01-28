Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0380 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Bitrabbit and BitAsset. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $523.24 or 0.05725594 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00127615 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,394,629 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiKi, WazirX, Hotbit, Bitrabbit, KuCoin, Coinall, Dcoin, BitAsset, MXC, BitMax, Bitbns, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Korbit, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.