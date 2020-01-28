Fetch Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.80 or 0.05589409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026256 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00127760 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

