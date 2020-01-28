FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Up 18.0% in January

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on FG. UBS Group lowered shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.60 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:FG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,733. FGL has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FGL during the second quarter worth approximately $17,712,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FGL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 624,445 shares during the period. Capital Returns Management LLC acquired a new position in FGL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in FGL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in FGL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

