Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €12.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.50 ($16.86).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

