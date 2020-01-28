Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDBC shares. BidaskClub cut Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

