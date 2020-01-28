Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.55% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $470,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.27. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

