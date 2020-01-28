Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. 17,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.