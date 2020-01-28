Financial Review: Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and Permianville Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:PVL)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $15.94 million 4.16 $14.35 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy 364.91% -274.16% 141.74% Permianville Royalty Trust 26.20% 12.08% 12.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Petroquest Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

