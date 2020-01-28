Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,785 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

