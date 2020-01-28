FinnCap Increases LPA Group (LON:LPA) Price Target to GBX 156

LPA Group (LON:LPA) had its price target raised by FinnCap from GBX 131 ($1.72) to GBX 156 ($2.05) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s previous close.

LON:LPA opened at GBX 105 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. LPA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.01 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

