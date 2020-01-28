Fire Lotto Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $148,772.00 and $114.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00046938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00315469 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010699 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007839 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.