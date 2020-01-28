First Foundation (FFWM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) recently:

1/23/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/10/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – First Foundation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/4/2020 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 7,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,610. First Foundation Inc has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Get First Foundation Inc alerts:

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.