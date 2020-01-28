First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,997. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.