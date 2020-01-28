First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

