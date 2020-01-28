First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,106. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.