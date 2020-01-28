First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $609,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

