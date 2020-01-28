FirstBlood (1ST) Price Reaches $0.0657 on Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, Livecoin and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $9,802.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

