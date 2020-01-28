Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.55% of Fiserv worth $432,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

