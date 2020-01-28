Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPRX. Guggenheim started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $542,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $125,792.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,284,829 shares of company stock worth $9,634,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 63,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $202.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 921.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

