Flash (FLASH) Price Tops $0.0034

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Flash has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

