FLIP (FLP) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $720,122.00 and $210.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

