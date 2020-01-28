FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of FLIR Systems worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $87,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.15.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

