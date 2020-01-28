FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. 451,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

