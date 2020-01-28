FLO (FLO) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $15,870.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052157 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

