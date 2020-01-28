Footballcoin (XFC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,992.00

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $8,992.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Footballcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Footballcoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Profile

Footballcoin (CRYPTO:XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io.

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footballcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Footballcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footballcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.