Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

