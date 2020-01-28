Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.06. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

