Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 33,618 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.1% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,928,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 25,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,494. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

