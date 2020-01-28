Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:F opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

