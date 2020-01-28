Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fortive worth $31,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Fortive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

