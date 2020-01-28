FortKnoxster (FKX) Tops One Day Volume of $40,779.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One FortKnoxster token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $521,060.00 and $40,779.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster Token Trading

FortKnoxster can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.