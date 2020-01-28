Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0007 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Kucoin. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $345,096.00 and $9,401.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, FCoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

