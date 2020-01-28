Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fossil Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,589 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,291. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $393.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

