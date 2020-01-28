Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

FRU stock opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.36. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.34 and a 12-month high of C$9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38. The company has a market cap of $888.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.60.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$33.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

