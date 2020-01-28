Friendz (FDZ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $50,740.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, DragonEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $50,740.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.03213505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,658,645 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, DragonEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.