FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other FRP news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $52,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $33,423.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $106,944. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FRP by 59,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FRP by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in FRP by 145.2% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FRP by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 4,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370. FRP has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $492.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.67.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 61.11% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

