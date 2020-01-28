FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $2.43 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. FTX Token has a market cap of $235.24 million and $8.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00025972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.05707422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127354 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010758 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,803,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,931,108 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

