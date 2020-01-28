Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $1.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fuel Tech an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTEK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at $594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

