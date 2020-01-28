Function X (FX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $646,955.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $646,955.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050088 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00071019 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,007.68 or 0.99909267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00037408 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,736,568 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.