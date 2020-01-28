FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.43 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $321,743.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, C2CX, ZB.COM and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, ABCC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, ZB.COM, Livecoin and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.