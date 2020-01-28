FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $776,194.00 and $3,468.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including COSS, HitBTC, Cobinhood and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Token Store, Coinbe, Cobinhood, COSS, CPDAX, IDEX, Allbit, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

