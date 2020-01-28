FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bankers Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESXB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

