FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Banner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.25.

BANR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banner has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Banner by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Banner by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Banner by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 8.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

