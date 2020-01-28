FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Decreased by Analyst

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. G.Research also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

