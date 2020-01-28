FY2020 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Raised by Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 70,809 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

