FY2020 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reduced by Analyst

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

SBCF opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

